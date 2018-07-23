Confirmed: Deep State Used Phony Dossier to Get FISA Warrant to Spy on Trump
Okay. So on a not-much-going-on Saturday -- normally document dumps occur on Friday, but this one happened on Saturday. Somebody at the FBI released a heavily redacted 412-page document that shows the various stages of the FISA warrant application sought by the FBI, the DOJ in the investigation of Donald Trump.
And it is as we have suspected from the get-go. That dossier was the primary piece of so-called evidence, the dossier was what really kicked off the investigation into Donald Trump colluding with Russia. The dossier is why we have a special counsel. We know that the FISA judges were likely misled, if not lied to directly about that dossier, its history, its veracity, and its reliability. This is the most amazing thing.
So I mentioned to Mr. Snerdley today, when he came in to say hello and bow down, which he does each and every morning, I said, "So what do you think the big news of the day is?"
He says, "I don't know man, Iran and stumping with war and stuff is pretty big."
"What about the FISA warrant stuff," I said?
Snerdley said, "You know what? It's not news. We've all known about it. Frankly, Rush, I'm starting to get worn out on all this."
I said, "Uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh. I wonder how many other people are starting to get worn out on it." I'll tell you why you're starting to get worn out on it is because you've known what it is for all these months and you're so frustrated that there's a mind block with everybody are who doesn't get it. And now that the evidence is out there, isn't any big deal to you because you've known that this dossier was the bogus piece of P-O-S that started all of this in the first place. You've known it for months. You've known it for over a year.
Okay, so now here comes official documentation. Yeah, been there, done that. I understand that. But it is big, folks. It is big. James Comey lied. James Comey lied to Bret Baier. Do you remember in his interview with Bret Baier, he said the dossier, why, there was very little relevance there, the dossier to the FISA application. Much, much, much, much, much, much more in the FISA application than the dossier.
The dossier is it! The dossier is the primary reason for all of this. And everybody involved knew that it was bogus! See, I'm starting to raise my voice already because I've known from the get-go what this really is. The things this country have been put through because of this phony dossier and because a bunch of people feeling entitled to power were denied it in an election and have been trying to overturn and invalidate that election, we've gone through hell.
They are taking us through hell each and every day with the assistance of the Drive-By Media. They're doing their best to destroy the national mood. They're doing their best to destroy the confidence that our people have in our electoral system. They're doing their best to just depress people with all this on something that is totally made up, unverified, uncorroborated, and everybody involved in it using it for its express purpose, to damage Donald Trump, knows it.
As do all of you in this audience 'cause I can't count the number of times we have walked you through it. How it came to be, who worked on it, who paid for it, who sourced it. It's the Democrat Party and the Clinton campaign with Christopher Steele, Fusion GPS, and the law firm Perkins Coie with direct contact to Russian intelligence agents who fed all of this BS in that dossier to Christopher Steele who then assembled it.
And it was presented to the FISA court as legitimate intelligence gathered by some of the best in the world, when in fact it was nothing more than a political opposition research document prepared by the Clinton campaign. And for this lives have been ruined, homes have been lost, people have been jailed. And there doesn't seem to be any reciprocity. There doesn't seem to be any way of turning this around on the actual perps who are responsible for this. It's a mind-boggling thing, but, as always, it's highly instructive.
Do you want to hear one of the most absurd aspects of this? If you read the FISA warrant application -- by the way, I would love to have the Sharpie concession at the DOJ as much redacting as they do. How many Sharpies do you think they go through wiping out line after line after line? My God, can you imagine? Probably just magic markers. They probably have to buy them in bulk. They probably have redaction parties.
And I'll tell you something about these redactions. I don't think these redactions have anything to do with national security. These redactions are like the redactions we've discovered heretofore in other things. They are to protect from embarrassment and shame a bunch of people in the FBI and the Department of Justice.
But one of the most humorous, incredible aspects in the FISA warrant application actually cites as evidence -- remember what this was. This was to spy on Carter Page. The FISA warrant sought to spy on Carter Page, who worked for Trump for a couple of days, supposedly had been to Moscow and was tight with Russian agents and oligarchs and all that. And of all the people that have been sought, of all the people that have been pursued, of all the people that have been surveilled, Carter Page has not been charged with anything.
I was watching Jerry Nadler from New York. He was on CNN this morning being asked about this very fact. "Well, what do you mean?" I mean the guy they took out the FISA warrant hasn't been charged with, they don't even have anything on it, haven't been pursuing. And Nadler (imitating Nadler), "Not yet, but he could be charged this afternoon. He could be charged tomorrow. We don't know."
We do know. We do know. They don't have anything. This FISA warrant cites as evidence -- they told the judge they had evidence sufficient to spy on Carter Page. And among the evidence was a letter that Dingy Harry Reid wrote in 2016 to James Comey citing information he got from John Brennan, who got it from the dossier.
So let me see if I can construct this chart or diagram for you. Over here is the dossier that the Hillary Clinton campaign produced and practically wrote with the help of Christopher Steele. And then they leaked the existence of this dossier to Senator McCain, who sent somebody over to the U.K. to pick up a copy. They had it leaked to the media and then Comey told Trump about it in the Oval Office.
Comey then told Clapper, who then told CNN, who then ran a story on it and got a journalism award at the White House Correspondents' Dinner for all of this shoe leather work in uncovering the dossier. The whole thing has been made up and manufactured. And part of the evidence, John Brennan sent Harry Reid a letter that contained information in the dossier. Brennan got it from the dossier.
So Brennan's got the dossier. He takes elements of it, tells Harry Reid about it. Harry Reid then says, "I'm gonna write a letter to Comey." He writes a letter to Comey citing information from the dossier that Brennan gave him, and they use that as evidence! The Harry Reid letter was used as evidence before the FISA judge that Trump had colluded or something had gone on and there was sufficient reason to spy on Carter Page. When in fact, Harry Reid's letter was not evidence.
It was simply citing information. It was letter to Comey citing information that Brennan gave him from the dossier. So you had the dossier. Brennan tells Harry Reid about it. Harry Reid says to Comey, "There's this dossier out there!" Comey already knows it. All of that has ended up as evidence before the FISA judge or judges. I mean, this is... What do you call this, a circular firing whatever? That's how baseless all of this is. My buddy Andy McCarthy at National Review:
"FISA Applications Confirm the FBI Relied on the Unverified Steele dossier, the Driving Force Behind the Trump-Russia Investigation." This should be actionable. There should be heads roll over this. But let's move on now to: What does this mean? You know, last week many people think was the hardest week yet for Trump. I mean, had the summit with Putin and everybody threw everything they had, including the kitchen sink at Trump.
Trump was a puppet of Putin. Trump was not a billionaire. The only money he had is because the Russians are propping him up, and that's why Trump has to go easy on Putin. Because if Trump goes tough on Putin, Putin will take Trump's money away and Trump will have nothing. Never mind, by the way, you're not supposed to notice something. Have you seen Trump's all-caps tweets threatening Iran? The Iranian president over there, Rouhani, said (summarized), "You better be careful, America. Death to America! Death to America! Better be careful, because war with Iran would be the mother of all wars."
Trump tweeted back in all caps: "NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE." Who is Iran's No. 1 client? That'd be Vladimir Putin, folks. That would be Russia. (interruption) Oh, yeah. Absolutely. So if Trump is so beholden to Putin, if Trump depends on Putin for his bread, for his butter, for his Boeing 757, for Trump Tower, for the wardrobe that his kids wear, for the wardrobe that Melania wears...
I mean, if Trump literally depends on Putin for everything he's got, then why the hell is Trump so threatening with Russia's Middle East client, Iran? And why is Trump being so hard on Russia with member nations and allies in NATO? None of the left's allegations add up. None of them make any sense whatsoever.
